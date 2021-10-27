Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's home turns into the house of a newlywed every year on Karwachauth. The influential couple invites Bollywood wives to celebrate the occasion at their home. Bollywood actresses, friends, and family members dress up in their traditional best to arrive at Anil – Sunita's place. Shilpa Shetty was also a regular at their home, until this year.

Social media reacts

Soon after pictures from Anil Kapoor's home's karwachauth floated online, many were quick to ask whether they intentionally didn't invite Shilpa Shetty. "Was Shilpa Shetty not invited?" asked one user. "Industry friends ignoring Shilpa Shetty," said another. "It wasn't her fault, it was her husband. Why punish her," wrote one more netizen.

The truth

However, there were reports that said that Shilpa Shetty was not invited because she was not at home. Shilpa had gone off to Alibaug with mother Sunanda and two kids for a quick getaway. But, she did share the picture of the sargi sent by her mother-in-law. The sargi also had a special note from Raj Kundra's mother.

"Wishing you all a happy Karvachauth and happy fasting ladies ..May you and yours be blessed with health , protection and abundance always♥#karvachauth #fasting #rituals #traditions," she wrote while sharing a picture of hers on social media.

Shilpa's Karwachauth post from 2020

Last year, Shilpa had revealed that husband Raj Kundra also fasts with her on the occasion. "Today was dedicated to the man who is a true representative of who a 'partner' should be. He fasts with me (since 11 years), stands by me through thick and thin, and makes life beautiful in the most amazing ways imaginable. Thank you for everything, @rajkundra9. I love you, Cookie. Happy Karva Chauth!" she had written.