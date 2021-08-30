Super Dancer 4 has brought Shilpa Shetty back into her elements. After a brief hiatus from the show, Shilpa is back and slaying it as she owns it! Shilpa had taken a brief absence from the dance reality show after husband Raj Kundra's arrest. The diva had stopped making any public presence either. However, she has now held back the reigns of her life and we got to see it on the dance show.

Recently, Farah Khan entered the show as a celebrity guest and shook a leg with Shilpa Shetty. The diva looked phenomenal in a bright red dress and danced to perfection. Farah shared a clip from the episode and wrote, "friendsreunion". Social media soon went berserk over the clip. Rithvik Dhanjani, Geeta Kapur and Paritosh Tripathi were also seen dancing with the two.

Shilpa receives warm welcome

Shilpa had received a warm welcome from the makers, the team and the co-judges on the show after her return. Anurag Basu had said that they all welcomed her with a warm hug. He said that she must have been through hell and was a fighter. Shilpa was seen getting emotional after receiving such a warm welcome.

Shilpa's official statement

After being quiet on Raj Kundra's arrest and his alleged involvement in the porn racket, Shilpa had released an official statement few days back. She wrote, "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well.A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family.MY STAND... I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."