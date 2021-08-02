After Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha has come out in support of Shilpa Shetty. The actress had filed a defamation case against media channels and personnel for tarnishing her image and causing irreparable damage with incorrect reportage.

Richa has expressed her satisfaction on Shilpa's decision to sue the channels. Shilpa had sought Rs. 25 crore, removal of all malicious content and unconditional apology from the media houses.

Richa Chadha, Hansal Mehta extend support

Richa, reacted to Hansal Mehta's tweet supporting Shilpa Shetty. "We've made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she's suing," she wrote. Earlier, Hansal Mehta had taken to social media to call out Bollywood's silence on Shilpa Shetty's matter.

"If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out," he had said.

Hansal had also called out Bollywood peeps for partying during good times and leaving the person alone in bad times. "This silence is a pattern. In good times everybody parties together. In bad times there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done," he had further said.

High Court's observations

The Bombay High Court, however, had refused to put a blanket ban on media covering the Raj Kundra case and running content on Shilpa Shetty. "I'm not going to take one defendant's view and apply it to everyone," Justice Gautam S. Patel observed as per a Live Law report.

The report further quoted him saying, "Are you saying if you cannot say anything nice about Shilpa Shetty, do not say anything at all..? What you are asking me to do can have a very chilling effect of the freedom of the press."