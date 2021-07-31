Raveena Tandon has reportedly refused to replace Shilpa Shetty as a judge on Super Dancer 4. Ever since Raj Kundra's pornography controversy, Shilpa has given the show a miss. She has not been seen as the judge on the show. While Karisma Kapoor graced the show in place of Shilpa for a week, she wasn't seen on the dance reality show after that. Various names have been floating around as possible replacements; however, no confirmation has come so far.

Geeta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Anurag Basu have been judging the popular dance reality show since the last four years. It is impossible to imagine anyone else taking Shilpa's place. However, the makers are in looking for a replacement till Shilpa joins the show back. A TOI report states that Raveena Tandon was allegedly approached to replace Shilpa, but she denied it.

Raveena's polite reply

Since Raveena Tandon is name that is still as famous and popular as Shilpa, the makers wanted to bring her onboard. "The show only belongs to Shilpa Shetty", Raveena apparently said while politely refusing the makers. There have also been reports of Shilpa Shetty flying overseas and would come back on the show in August.

Celebrity guests every week

"Shilpa Shetty is very much a part of the show and we are hoping that will be back soon. Till then, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu along with special guests will continue to judge the show," the report quoted a source saying. Genelia D'souza, Retiesh Deshmukh, Sonali Bendra, and Maushami Chatterjee are some of the names that are floating around as celebrity judges who would grace the show every week.