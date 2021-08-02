Almost a fortnight after Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty has released a statement. Shilpa took to social media to share her statement and has said that she doesn't deserve a media trial. She has also requested people to stop attributing false quotes by her.

Shilpa said that she is a law abiding citizen and as a family are taking "recourse to all our available legal remedies". She has requested everyone to respect her privacy.

The statement

Shilpa released a strong statement and said, "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well.A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family.MY STAND... I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."

Shilpa added that she has faith in the Indian judiciary. "Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity "Never complain, never explain". All I will say is, as it's an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same."

"Don't deserve a media trial"

Shilpa concluded by saying that her family doesn't deserve a media trial and everyone should let law take its course. "I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family's and 'my right' to privacy in these times. We don't deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra"

Raj Kundra was arrested on charges of creating and selling pornographic content on his two apps. He was called "key conspirator" in the pornography racket.