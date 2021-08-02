Shilpa Shetty is facing huge financial loss by giving Super Dancer 4 episodes a miss. Shilpa, who is one of the judges on the show, has not been coming to judge ever since Raj Kundra's arrest. While it was Karisma Kapoor who filled in for Shetty one week, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza were called for the next. And while the channel is ready to welcome back Shilpa with open arms, there is no clarity on when she would be back.

Shilpa's absence on Super Dancer 4

Shilpa has been a constant face on Super Dancer 4 ever since its premiere. The show has become unanimous with Shilpa's "Soopar se bhi oopar" comment and judging style. However, ever since Raj Kundra's arrest in the alleged pornography racket; Shilpa has not turned up on the sets. If reports are to be believed, Shilpa would face a jaw-dropping loss within few weeks of absence.

A Bollywood Hungama report states that Shilpa makes Rs. 18-22 lakhs per episode. And every week, two episodes are being aired. This would make Shilpa incur a loss of Rs 2 crore if she doesn't turn up in the next three weeks.

Hungama 2 receives luke warm response

Shilpa Shetty's comeback project – Hungama 2 – also opened to an average rating last week. Shilpa had urged everyone to watch the film with a smile on their face. "I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga. The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW. Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that's worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn't suffer... ever!"

She further wrote, "So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra #Hungama2 #disneyplushotstar."

There were reports of Raveena Tandon being approached to replace Shilpa Shetty in the episodes but she allegedly declined saying the show belongs to Shilpa Shetty.