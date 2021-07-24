Amid Raj Kundra's police custody being extended till July 27, Shilpa Shetty has urged her fans to watch– Hungama 2. Raj Kundra's bail was rejected in the ongoing pornography racket controversy. Shilpa Shetty's husband has again been sent to police custody which called him a "key conspirator" in the racket. Now, Shilpa has taken to social media and asked everyone not to let the film suffer.

Sharing a poster of the film, Shilpa wrote, "I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga. The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW. Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that's worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn't suffer... ever!"

She further wrote, "So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra #Hungama2 #disneyplushotstar."

Producer of Hungama 2 supported Shilpa Shetty

Earlier, Hungama 2's producer, Ratan Jain had said in an interview that they would not change the film's release date. He had said that the film was a joint effort and a good project. He had also said that Shilpa Shetty was not the one booked in the case and thus it shouldn't affect the film's release or viewership.

"Why should any of this interfere with the release of Hungama 2? It's her husband, not Shilpa who has been booked," producer Ratan Jain told News 18. He also added that Shilpa had finished the shoot and the promotion work of the film with utmost hard work and dedication. "It is sad that people are dragging her name when she has nothing to do with it," he added.