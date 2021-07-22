Shilpa Shetty's Hungama 2 producer has said that the film's release won't be obstructed due to Raj Kundra's arrest. Shilpa Shetty will be making her comeback into the industry with the film after 14 years.

Hungama 2 is scheduled to release on July 23 on the OTT platform. There were rumors that the film's release would be postponed due to the ongoing controversy with Raj Kundra, but the producer has denied the report.

Producer speaks

"Why should any of this interfere with the release of Hungama 2? It's her husband, not Shilpa who has been booked," producer Ratan Jain told News 18. He also praised Shilpa for her hard work and dedication. He revealed that all the promotions and shoot of the film was already completed. "It is sad that people are dragging her name when she has nothing to do with it," he added.

Ratan Jain also added that the people would watch the film because it's a good project, not because of the controversy. "We have made a good film with an honest intention. People will watch the film not because of the so-called 'Shilpa Shetty controversy' but because of its content. We are releasing the film as per the schedule and nothing has been affected because of the entire situation."

Mika Singh weighs in

Singer Mika Singh had recently revealed that he saw one of Raj Kundra's app and there wasn't much in it. He also added that Raj is a good man and the court would find out the truth.

Raj Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 23 over the charges of creating and distributing porn. His anticipatory bail was canceled and police called him one of the "key conspirators". Any role of Shilpa Shetty in the porn rocket has not been found, confirmed Mumbai police.