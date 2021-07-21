Raj Kundra's arrest in the alleged pornography case has stirred up many. While few industry people have come out to support, few have alleged wrongdoing by the celebrity businessman. Raj Kundra has been sent to custody till July 23. Amid all this, an old video of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show has gone viral.

Kapil's fiery questions

For the episode, Shilpa and Raj made an appearance on show. Shamita Shetty was also a part of the show which was shot in 2016. And eventually, Kapil is seen asking about Raj Kundra's source of income. Kapil adds that Raj Kundra gets to be so lavish and enjoys luxuries without doing anything. He also questioned Kundra's source of income and what does he do for a living. To top it all up, Kundra also adds how Raj is seen at Bollywood parties, football matches and restaurants.

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा को क्राइम ब्रांच ने

अश्लील फिल्में बनाने के आरोप मे किया गिरफ्तार.

Finally everyone got the right answer of the question asked by kapil sharma on #TheKapilSharmaShow many years ago.#RajKundra #shilpashettykundra #RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/TcMFujKiyu — Dessie Aussie ???? (@DessieAussie) July 19, 2021

Kapil Sharma adds, "Bina kuch kiye paisa kaise kamate ho aap (how do you manage to earn money without doing anything)." To this, Shilpa Shetty jumps in an says that Raj Kundra is one of the hardest working men she has ever seen. She added that Kundra works for hours at a stretch. Unsurprisingly, the video has now gone viral.

Raj Kundra's app

Raj Kundra has been called one of the key conspirators in the porn racket. He and his associate have been accused of creating and selling pornographic content. It is alleged that Kundra owned the app which was later sold to a UK-based person. However, it was Raj who still called the shots. Few alleged leaked WhatsApp chats also hint at Raj Kundra keeping track of the revenue.

"Only the actual 'act of coitus' actual intercourse can be considered porn. Rest all is just vulgar content. Police is following what web series these days show, vulgar content. But that's not really porn. Nothing in this remand shows that two people actually indulged in act of intercourse. If it's not actual intercourse, it's not porn," Raj Kundra's lawyer has said.