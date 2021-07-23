There seems to be no end to the controversies Raj Kundra has landed himself in. After a series of allegations and mudslinging, reports suggest, Kundra was ready to launch another app. The app was supposed to feature Shamita Shetty as well. Gehana Vasisht has spoken up about the alleged porn racket and the new app.

Gehana Vasisht was arrested in February, this year for alleged involvement in the porn racket. Now, in an interview, Gehana has supported Raj Kundra. She has revealed that there was no porn in the videos that were being shot. She added that the videos were not obscene and never crossed the limit.

New app featuring Shamita Shetty

Gehana made another shocking revelation in an interview with Navbharat Times. She added that Raj Kundra was going to launch another app allegedly featuring Shamita Shetty in a film. Gehana revealed that the app was going to be named Bollyfame, which would have chat shows, reality shows, music videos, and feature films.

"He was planning to do chat shows, reality shows, music videos and feature films for the app. There was no plan of involving 'bold scenes' in these films."

Gehana also revealed that apart from Shamita Shetty, Sai Tamhankar was also being considered for the project.

"We also discussed on the scripts. Then we thought about casting Shamita Shetty for one script, Sai Tamhankar and two other artists for another." However, Gehana's role would have been to direct the films and had no idea about Shamita Shetty's fee or conditions.

Raj Kundra has been kept in police custody and the next hearing is scheduled for today.