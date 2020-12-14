Renowned Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty clocks in 20 years in the industry. The effervescent actor made her debut with the blockbuster Mohabbatein in 2000. One can never forget her sensuous and sizzling dance number 'Sharara' from Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai or the ever so romantic song Woh Lamhe from Zeher.

Not merely in Bollywood, but the talented actor has also carved a niche for herself in reality shows as well. She was a contestant in the Bigg Boss 3, in 2009, she also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2015) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2019, and became one of the finalists.

The talented actor will now be seen in Zee 5's upcoming show Black Widow.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, Shamita Shetty spoke at length about her character in the show 'Black Widow, her two-decade journey in Bollywood, and what she loves to watch on the web and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

You are making a come back after a hiatus, any reason for the gap?

This gap happens in my life, and I don't know how, but somehow it happens (smiles). I did reality TV show Kharon Ke Khiladi 3-4 years ago. But I am grateful that even after 20 years, I am around. There are many actors who have come and gone. As an actor, I had worked in TV, and Bollywood things have come up to me, for which I am truly blessed and thankful. My motto was that I have always wanted to work. I might have been a bit slow, and at times I wish I had done some more work. But sometimes I feel that that's how my life has panned out. I have no regrets as I am grateful for so many things in my life.

On her character Kavita in Black Widow how different/similar she is in real life?

Initially, I was not convinced with my character, I didn't like my character, but after speaking in detail with the director and reading the nuances about her in the script, I understood her backstory and the reason behind her certain behaviours and that's when I started liking her. I tried to understand Kavita (the name of the character that Shamita is essaying in Black Widow) and why she behaved that way. Earlier I didn't resonate with her at all as all the roles that I have portrayed in my career were very different, while the character of Kavita is very unlike me. She is very unsure, impulsive, childish, constantly yelled at, and she is one character who ends up doing something stupid or funny. She is like a ticking time bomb. Having said that, she is very simple, down to earth and wants people to love and understand her.

Carrer and guidance from her sister Shilpa

Shilpa and I don't interfere in each other's career. We take our own decisions. But when we meet each other, we exchange notes with our families. Like, they are super excited about what you are. I have a web series reading soon. And we managed to shoot during the pandemic. This is something that's different and delightful at the same time.

What kind of role are you offered and would like to take up?

As an actor, I would always like to opt for meaty roles. Something that makes you want to come out of the comfort zone. I find that exciting, not something I could relate to. We are all different and multifaceted. I would certainly like to experiment with any character that I don't relate to. For Instance, my role in Black Widow is nowhere close to in real life, but I thoroughly enjoyed playing that character.

How has your journey been in the industry?

Twenty years of experience in this industry has definitely taught me so much, it's made me stronger as a person. I have been through many ups and downs in my journey, and I am so happy with the kind of person that I have become today. It's not easy to come from a film background and work here. Contrary to what people say, there is so much expectation, pressure, and when you don't meet that, it becomes difficult for you. There are comparisons, and I did whatever best came my way. I challenged myself as a human being, and there are things that I took up so I could get out of my comfort zone. I did Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi. In the end, my main focus is to grow as a human being and as an actor.

What do you watch on the web?

I m really hooked on to Korean dramas, they are different, beautiful, and their portrayal of love is so alluring. At the same time, I also love horrors and thrillers. I have my constant favourite shows like Big Bang Theory, and I was really looking forward to the next season of Mirzapur. I feel the content on the web is so different and it has changed a lot. What we used to see in the past, and what we see now is totally different from human-centric shows to women-centric roles. There is so much that the web world offers.

Here's the trailer of Black Widow: