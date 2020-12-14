It seems Juhi Chawla has created a certain bond with the airport, especially this year. Unlike other actors, her airport diaries are a tad bit different.

Juhi Chawla requests fans to help her find lost diamond earring

On Sunday, Juhi Chawla took to Twitter asking fans and followers for help. The actress was at the airport, on her way to an undisclosed location, when she lost an earring. The incident took place at the Mumbai International Airport, and the actress urged her followers to help her find the missing piece.

Juhi Chawla shared on Twitter a picture of her earrings and mentioned in her post that she has been wearing the piece almost every day for 15 years. She stated that the finder can report it to the police and that she would be thrilled to reward the person.

Juhi's post read:

"This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 at Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigration, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I'll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you. This is the matching piece, I've worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you (sic)."

Netizens in large numbers Tweeted to Juhi saying they will help, but there is a twist.

Last month Juhi Chawla was stranded for hours at the airport after arriving from Dubai

In November, the actor shared a video from an airport showing how many passengers like her were stranded on arrival to India. She complained to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) about the state of affairs.

Request the Airport and Govt authorities to IMMEDIATELY deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance ... all passengers stranded for hours after disembarking .. ... flight after flight after flight .....Pathetic , shameful state ..!!@AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/rieT0l3M54 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 11, 2020

The Twitter handle of AAI apologised and wrote back: "Dear Ma'am, We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. Request you to please let us know which airport are you travelling from, so that we may escalate this issue at the earliest. Thank you, Team AAI @HardeepSPuri @MoCA_GoI."

On the work front

Juhi Chawla was last seen in 2019's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.