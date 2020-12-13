Popular TV actor Iqbal Khan is known for his impeccable roles in TV shows like Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Kahiin To Hoga, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, and many more. Iqbal was also part of Falguni Pathak's Indhana winava music video?

Be it films, TV, music video or web the actor has made his mark in the minds of the people. Iqbal's latest web show Crackdown is currently streaming on Voot Select.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India Iqbal Khan spoke at length about his journey in the industry, his take on outsider vs insiders debate, his fitness journey and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

How has lockdown been for you?

For me, the lockdown has been a good learning experience. Be it mentally. Physically or financially. Alhumdulillah in a good way!

You have been one of the most loved and popular TV actors. How do you see your journey?

The journey has been superb, looking back now I feel that I wouldn't want it any other way. As life's ups and downs make you the person that you are - my journey has made me God-fearing and strong.

The web has taken a good turn in these few years, a lot of actors have now got their due, do you agree?

Absolutely, its the time for actors. It doesn't matter if you're good looking, not good looking, fat, skinny, black, white, etc. As long as you're a good actor, there is space for you in web shows.

What kind of shows would you like to do on the web? We have seen you acing romantic roles.

I want to do a romantic comedy, a light-hearted show on the web now.

Are you romantic in real life or closer to the roles that you essay onscreen?

I am a die-hard romantic in personal life as well.

What is your take on nepotism, insider-outsider debate? At any given point in did, you ever felt that you are an outsider or had you been a star son, the journey would have been different for you?

I strongly believe in: Teri Kismat Ka Likha Tere Se Koi Le Nahi Sakta ..! Agar Uski Mehar Ho To Tujhe Wo Bhi Mil Jayega, Jo Tera Ho Nahi Sakta .. !! All I can say is hard work always pays.

Your web show Crackdown is gearing up for the second season, when are you all planning to commence shooting?

Well, I saw our director Apoorva Lakhia's post giving a hint, but nothing is official yet, I'm sure there will be another season. However, he would be the first person to know it.

Does your daughter watch the shows?

No, she doesn't watch my shows, she is too young to watch them as she is only 9 years old.

You are a fitness icon, what's your fitness regime?

My fitness regime has changed over the years. I now concentrate on eating right and work out to stay fit rather than to look like a body-builder.

What are your forthcoming projects?