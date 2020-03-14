We all know how obedient son Abhishek Bachchan has been to mom Jaya Bachchan. This isn't a hidden fact that it is Jaya Bachchan's last word in the family that everyone has to adhere to. According to several media reports, this has been one of the reasons why Jaya is also referred to as a strict mother-in-law to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

But was Jaya Bachchan the reason behind Abhishek and Rani Mukerji's breakup?

Back in time Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji's pair was considered as one of the sizzling onscreen pairs after their film Yuva released. The couple was cast together in 'Bunty Aur Babli' which was a commercial blockbuster. It was their film 'Laga Chunari Mein Daag' which brought a twist in their personal as well as professional life. The movie didn't work well commercially nor did Abhishek and Rani's as a couple went ahead in their lives.

According to sources, Jaya Bachchan had initially given a nod to Rani Mukerji and Abhishek's relationship also because Rani being Bengali as Jaya but when Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan were cast together for 'Laga Chunari Mein Daag', both Jaya and Rani underwent some tension on the set and had a war of words which ultimately affected Abhishek and Rani's relationship.

Both of them completed the shooting without interacting with each other. It was quite obvious that this had a negative impact on Abhishek and Rani's relationship. When Rani's family later went onto discuss their marriage with the Bachchans, it is said that Jaya spoke certain things about Rani that was unacceptable for the actress.

Years later when Rani wasn't invited for Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding things became even more clear that the duo hasn't buried the hatchet. When Rani was asked, what went wrong with her friendship with Abhishek Bachchan and whether she is upset about the fact that she wasn't invited for the marriage, here's what Rani had told: "Only Abhishek can throw light on that. The truth is that if a person chooses not to invite you to their wedding, you realize where you stand with the person. You may be deluded and think you are friends but maybe the friendship was only restricted to being co-stars on the sets."

Rani on her friendship with Abhishek

Rani on her equation with Aishwarya

Rani and Aishwarya were close friends at some point in time but their friendship turned sour when Rani accepted the role in Chalte Chalte opposite Shahrukh Khan after Aishwarya was asked to leave the film because of her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan. When Rani was asked about her relationship with Aishwarya she said, "We are always civil to each other. If I see her, I'll definitely wish her. She's a fabulous actor from my generation."