Bollywood actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi filed a property case against ex-husband Shekhar Kapur. Ever since the couple parted ways in 2006, Suchitra has gone through a lot.

According to a report in Spotboye, a close friend to the actress revealed hat Suchitra who has been trying to get back the property which rightly belongs to her daughter Kaveri is being used by Kabir Bedi and now, with no choice left, the actress has filed a case against Shekhar Kapur.

Suchitra is fighting for her daughter's right who is a teenager yet and doesn't want her to face all the turmoil that she has been going through for years now. According to details mentioned in the report, Kabir Bedi's flat is only one of the properties for which the ex-husband and wife have run into a dispute. There are other properties too.

The friend also said that if something was to happen to Suchitra (God forbid), how would her young daughter Kaveri fight against the people who are already living in and also have Shekhar's backing. Well, we wonder till how long will Suchitra fight the battle for her daughter's rights.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi slams ace designer Wendell Rodricks

Suchitra had grabbed headlines when she slammed late Bollywood designer Wendell Rodricks a month before his death when he body shamed Priyanka for her revealing outfit at the Grammy's She wrote, "Was so upset to see this post on Insta by Wendel Rodrigues whose work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for."

"I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful."

Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman. Women have been so enslaved by men's opinion of how women should look at this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world's most publicized event is the height of liberation.

"You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one. So dear men. We are not ur pre-pubescent hipless perverted fantasy or your teenage gay boy flat chested contortion."

"We are real women, we have breasts, we have fat we have water retention and we rock and roll. Because ...we are finally allowing ourselves as God intended us to be."

"Not how men fantasized us to be. We are flesh and blood and glorious rolls of it. It gets even more beautiful when we have babies and the rolls grow - in direct adverse proportion to the dark areas in your primitive brain."

"So dear ugly men get this. We are not our bodies. We are our abilities. We are our talent. We are our own rock stars. Would anybody have dared comment on a man's belly or appearance like this?"

God knows we see grotesque images of every day and all the time. More power to you #PriyankaChopra. I'm going to flash my flabby baby stretch marks with confidence tomorrow thanks to you. And may every girl and woman in the world grow your confidence too. Bless you." (sic)