Stars witness much more embarrassment than the average person, that might be because they are always in the public eye. The Bachchans are no different. At an award show a few years ago, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai attended an award show, where the actress went a little overboard with her reaction. Her father-in-law rebuked her.

A video of Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan attending an award function has been going viral since last weekend. The video in question is about an incident that took place before the media in 2016 at the Stardust Award function.

The Bollywood father and daughter-in-law duo were talking to the media about the awards when Aishwarya Rai screamed in joy, "He's the best!!" Indication towards Amitabh Bachchan who looks confused. As she went in for a hug, the actor says jokingly, "Stop behaving like Aaradhya." Aishwarya responds to him saying, "But, everybody knows this."

As the press also laughs, the actress giggles and then tickles Amitabh Bachchan under the chin, "Well, then I'll get the liberty to do this." Immediately, realizing what she did, she hugged him, and the senior actor pats her on the back.

After the awkward moment transpired, the media asked Amitabh Bachchan a question, "When there are 4 creative people in the house, do you talk about each other at home, and now there's a small girl who is kept away from all this, and you go home with awards like this, how does Aaradhya react?" Amitabh Bachchan answered, "Actually, you made a mistake, there are 5 artists at home, you forgot my father.

"And a sixth, who is becoming an actor, from the age of two, she has been developing attributes that I feel she'll become an artist. I don't know what she will say when she sees the award, but hopefully, she'll be appreciative of it." speaking about Aaradhya. Aishwarya who's laughing adds, "She will definitely be elated."

