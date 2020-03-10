Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got divorced in 2017, and since then much has changed in their lives. However, as does happen with divorces, not everything is always hunky-dory. As some say marriage is between two families.

When Salman Khan ignored Malaika Arora

After being together since 1998, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan divorced in 2017. Speaking about the divorce Malaika had said on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show that she had thought a lot about her decision. She even said that had they been together they would have been very unhappy, and decided it's best for them and those around them if they divorced.

Arbaaz Khan had said that they still had respect for each other and that just because something didn't work, doesn't mean they hate each other. But, we still have little idea what their families thought about the matter. After they separated, Malaika Arora was back on the dating map in 2019 when she began dating Arjun Kapoor.

At the airport last year, when her ex-brother-in-law and she crossed paths at the airport, there was no missing the tension and the cold snub. The Bollywood megastar didn't give Malaika a second glance at the airport. It also didn't seem that Malaika was surprised by the cold shoulder.

In another instance, Salman Khan also ignored her current boyfriend Arjun Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, which Salman Khan had also attended. At the entrance, he greeted Boney Kapoor but didn't acknowledge the younger actor who was standing right beside him.

'We can't say how the equation between Malaika and the Khan family is now, and perhaps like her, we too should move on. Let the past be the past. On the work front, Malaika is now judging a reality dance show. Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.