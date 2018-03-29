Former child star Corey Feldman was admitted to the hospital after he had been reportedly stabbed by a stranger in the stomach on March 27, who then fled from the spot. The actor was released from the hospital on Wednesday morning.

The Goonies actor took to Twitter giving detailed information about the terrifying attack. He also spoke to TMZ discussing the incident hours after posting a few pictures of himself on social media.

While describing the incident, the 46-year-old actor claimed that three men approached his vehicle at first, then distracted his security guards while he was in his car. That's when another vehicle appeared and a guy jumped out of it and stabbed him with a weapon on Tuesday night.

"The guy pulls up directly behind me and when he does that, somebody gets out of their car, starts approaching our car — he's a short guy, bald head, Mexican fellow," The Stand By Me actor explained to TMZ. "He comes up to the passenger side and he's trying to approach the passenger side door and he's standing there blocking it and he's like 'Get back in your car. You might want to move away. Don't approach our car.' And the guy's like, 'What you gonna do about it? You got a gun?'"

But what could be the possible reason behind such attack?

Feldman hinted that it could be a revenge attack since he received several threats to date for opening up about the secret scourge of Hollywood in January this year, where he mentioned pedophilia is number one among them.

Feldman opened up about how he and his fellow star Corey Haim from popular teen movies from the 80s were sexually harassed by the horndogs of the film industry.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, "I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE "WOLFPACK" & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!?"

However, Los Angeles Police Department said that the investigation of the incident is still going on.

LAPD Officer Drake Madison told CNN, "A person opened the driver door, made a stabbing motion at the actor's midsection and then fled."

Madison further added that the actor did not suffer any lacerations but there was some redness on his midsection.

A spokesperson for Feldman said that the actor is believed to have stabbed by a syringe.

"We are waiting on tests to make sure he is not injected with anything like a poison or a virus," Feldman's publicist told CNN.