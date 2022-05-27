It was a dream come true moment for Urvashi Rautela when Hollywood legend Leonardo DiCaprio complimented her. The actress stunned the world with her exquisite style at the Cannes red carpet. Not just people back home, even Leonardo DiCaprio complimented the actress on her looks and style.

On receiving compliments from Leonardo

"I was freaking out and falling short of words after receiving compliments from Leonardo DiCaprio. I was so emotional and could feel happy tears in my eyes. At the same time I was blushing too. He also appreciated me as a very talented actress. I was waking up pinching myself. Did that really happen last night? Was I dreaming about the sweet moment?" Urvashi told IANS.

She further added, I think it just shows how even the younger actors want to be out there and inspires young actors to keep going, that's my memory of meeting him."

The showstopper dresses

Urvashi attended the screening of "Elvis" at the Palais des Festival. She opted for a glittery white gown by Milla Nova with had gorgeous long-sleeved embellished semi transparent bodice. The gown also had a unique slit and ruched ruffled long trail. Urvashi paired the look with a white bow tie stilettos, dramatic smokey eyelids flushed rose cheeks, and nude glossy lipstick. Urvashi looked nothing less than a vision as she appeared at the event.

For her red carpet appearance, Urvashi wore a dramatic black dress by Ali Younes. The massive ruffled details and long trail with green emerald diamonds and a gorgeous Nour by Jahan necklace left everyone turning their heads.

What's next

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe pageant. Urvashi Rautela was one of the youngest Miss Universe judges in history. The actress will soon be featured in 'Inspector Avinash,' co-starring Randeep Hooda. She is also all set to make her Tamil debut opposite Saravana in the 200 crores big-budget film - The Legend.