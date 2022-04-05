Urvashi Rautela is making heads turn and how! After winning over the world, Urvashi left the people of Dubai in awe of her. The dazzling diva had received a royal invitation for the Expo 2020 pavilion. She also attended the Emigala awards there. Urvashi was reportedly named India's Pride and Most Powerful Woman of 2022.

The gigantic fee

Urvashi performed at Burj Al Arab and remained one of the first Indians to have done so. She performed in front of a packed crowd of over fifty thousand audiences. The actress' charm and grace made everyone fall in love with her. However, it was the gigantic fee that she charged that has left her gasping for some air.

Rautela reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for her performance on top of Burj Al Arab. She looked like a goddess in cerulean shimmering adorned strapless gown. She completed her look with diamond earrings. Urvashi thanked everyone and expressed her gratitude towards God and her family for always showing her the right path.

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Urvashi was recently seen in an international number along with Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan on – Versace Baby. She will next be seen in Jio studios "Inspector Avinash" opposite Randeep Hooda. She would also be seen in bilingual thriller Black Rode which is the Hindi remake of "Thiruttu Payale 2". The former Miss Diva Universe has also signed a three film deal with Jio Studios and T Series.