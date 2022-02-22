Urvashi Rautela doesn't shy away from hitting out at fake news. And something similar happened when she lashed out at a report of her "love bite". The actress took to social media and clarified that it was not a love bite and revealed the reason behind the mark too. She also sought an apology and called out the fake news.

Urvashi's tweet

Rautela took to social media and shared a screenshot of the news piece. She wrote, "Ridiculous!!!!! Its my red lipstick which spread from my mask. Its hard to maintain red lips ask any girl. Cant believe they can write anything to harm anyone's image specially girls. Why dont you guys write about my achievements than spreading fake news for your own benefits."

Urvashi's "Cleopatra" avatar

Urvashi was recently in the news when she walked the ramp at the Arab Fashion Week. Urvashi left everyone speechless with her exquisite look in a 40 crores gold ensemble. The high deep cut split golden embellished gown with golden strands dangling from the bottom hem accentuated her curves and gave her a royal look. Urvashi finished off the appearance with a magnificent golden robe with balloon sleeves and a powdered touch.

Rautela's headgear was designed by renowned designer Furne One Amato who is known for curating looks for Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and other stalwarts. On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe pageant.