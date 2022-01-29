Urvashi Rautela is making heads turn all around the globe and how! Known for her eclectic fashion sense, Urvashi recently walked the ramp and became the first Indian to walk in the famous Arab Fashion Week twice. Urvashi left everyone speechless with her exquisite look in a 40 crores gold ensemble. Urvashi looked nothing less than a vision as she walked the runway in her golden gown.

Urvashi's stunning outfit

The high deep cut split golden embellished gown with golden strands dangling from the bottom hem accentuated her curves and gave her a royal look. Urvashi finished off the appearance with a magnificent golden robe with balloon sleeves and a powdered touch. However, it was the robe with the wide trail that reminded us of Cleopatra.

Rautela's headgear became the talk of the town was made of real gold. The headgear was fashioned by one renowned designer Furne One Amato who is known for curating looks for Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and other stalwarts. The former Miss Diva Universe completed the look with a pair of gleaming golden stilettos. The Grammy winners Black-Eyed Peas also seemed smitten by Urvashi's ramp walk.

Urvashi's kitty is full

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe pageant. Urvashi Rautela was one of the youngest Miss Universe judges in history. The actress will soon be featured 'Inspector Avinash,' co-starring Randeep Hooda. She is also all set to make her Tamil debut opposite Saravana in the 200 crores big-budget film - The Legend.