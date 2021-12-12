It was back in 2019 that a video of Boney Kapoor inappropriately touching Urvashi Rautela had gone viral. It was at the wedding reception of producer Jayantilal Gada's son Aksshay Gada that Boney and Urvashi posed for the paps. However, Boney accidentally touched Urvashi's hips. And while it may have been unintentional and accidental, social media went crazy with the blame game.

How the two knew each other

Later, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi had revealed everything that transpired after the incident. Rautela added that the whole thing was blown out of proportion. She also revealed that she and Boney already knew each other. Rautela added that she was supposed to work in a film of Boney Kapoor along with Ajith but the project didn't fall through. However, that made them know each other.

Urvashi's sharp reaction

"My phone was ringing non-stop for like seven days because it became such a big thing. It was awkward for him," she told the website. Later, she also took to social media and wrote, "He is a true gentleman and it makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media don't even think twice before putting up things or destroying anyone's reputation?"

Urvashi further wrote, "I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when i saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected @BoneyKapoor Sir. He is a true Gentleman and it makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media don't even think twice before."