Noted Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, who is the husband of late legendary actress Sridevi, had once spanked the hips of young actress Urvashi Rautela on the stage of a wedding ceremony. The video of the incident had gone viral.

Filmmaker Jayantilal Gada had hosted a wedding celebration party for his son Akshay Gada on March 31, 2019. Who's who of Bollywood fraternity had attended this event and Urvashi Rautela and Boney Kapoor were among those people, who were present at his marriage reception party in Mumbai.

Urvashi Rautela and Boney Kapoor together appeared on the stage and wished the newly-wed couple. Before this, the two posed for the shutterbugs and Boney vulgarly touched Urvashi's back at that point in time. She mentioned him to take his hands off her. The video of this incident hit the internet and went viral on social media.

When it started creating ripples in media, Urvashi Rautela had taken to her Twitter account to slam the people, who released the video. The actress had tweeted on April 1, 2019, "Presumably one of India's 'SUPREME' newspaper and this is 'NEWS'!!?? Please don't talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN'S LIBERATION when YOU don't know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS."

Later in September, Urvashi Rautela had opened up on this incident in an interview with Bollywood Hungama and said it was blown out of proportion. She had told the BH, "It was blown out of proportion. It was nothing like that. The video went viral overnight. But there was nothing like that.

Urvashi Rautela had added, "We were supposed to work on a project. I was supposed to be part of a film, which he is doing with superstar Ajith... which I couldn't do because of my movie dates. So, I knew him already. Because I couldn't do a movie with him doesn't mean I don't have a relationship with him."

Talking about it, Urvashi Rautela had further said, "I had just entered the party and he was also there and the person who was getting married was also there. We were just clicking pictures and I don't know... the photography or the angle or the way they captured it... it was so weird."

Presumably one of the India's 'SUPREME' newspaper and this is 'NEWS'!!??

Please dont talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN’S LIBERATION when YOU don't know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS. pic.twitter.com/QK2Xc2tuSB — URVASHI RAUTELA?? (@UrvashiRautela) April 1, 2019