Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who is known for raising the temperature with her hot photos on Instagram, has been roped in to shake legs with Gopichand in the item song of Sampath Nandi's Seetimaar.

It is reported that Urvashi Rautela has recently signed in to do a Telugu film. She will be seen sizzling in the special song Seetimaar, which features Tamannaah Bhati in the female lead opposite Gopichand. The makers of the movie are erecting a special set for the shooting of the song in Hyderabad and Urvashi will shoot after the lockdown ends. The song will have an ultra a mass appeal and will showcase in a glamorous avatar.

"It's a special song and the makers wanted a new face for it, as they roped in Urvashi. It's going to be a glamorous and typical mass appeal number. The song will be shot once the lock-down is over. They are planning to erect a set ape-daily for it," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to the film unit as saying.

Having started her career as a model, Urvashi Rautela won the coveted crown of I AM She – Miss Universe India as well as Miss Photogenic in 2012. She made her acting debut with Sunny Deol's 2013 Hindi movie Singh Saab the Great. Later she played female leads in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti. She will be next seen in Virgin Bhanupriya, which is scheduled for release in June.

Urvashi Rautela forayed into the south Indian film industry with 2015 Kannada movie Mr Airavata featuring challenging star Darshan. Now, she will make her Telugu debut with Seetimaar, which is directed by Sampath Nandi. The actress, who is popular for her glamorous photos, was to enter Tamil films with Boney Kapoor's movie starring Ajith Kumar, but missed it due to the issue of her dates.

"We were supposed to work on a project. I was supposed to be part of a film, which he is doing with superstar Ajith... which I couldn't do because of my movie dates," Urvashi Rautela had told in an interview to Deccan Chronicle in September 2019.