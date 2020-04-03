Since the whole country has been under self-quarantine, it seems like celebs have found social media as the best way to communicate and entertain their fans. Actress-model Urvashi Rautela has been constantly active on her social media sharing pictures of herself since the lockdown started. And no doubt the actress has been slaying in her posts.

Recently, she shared throwback pictures from her Maldives vacation which have created quite the buzz on social media since her fashion sense and well-toned body gives you true fashion goals. Urvashi has been away from the limelight for quite some time as last she was seen in 'Pagalpanti' in 2019.

However, the 26-year old actress grabs a lot of attention with her bold pictures. Urvashi was at it again, doing what she does best, to sizzle her fans.

Urvashi Rautela brings sexy 'back'

On Friday, the actress lit up Instagram once again with a bold picture of herself, wherein Urvashi bared it all. She can be seen flaunting her hourglass figure, wearing a backless dress with frills. She decided to keep her luscious locks tied back in a ponytail, and one can see the Kohl in her eyes.

Urvashi Rautela is renowned for her bold set of pictures. Her latest snap on Instagram, therefore, is no different. She is, like the rest of us, practising social distancing due to Coronavirus, but it seems the actress is getting bored, or so read her caption.

"Bored in the house and I'm in the house bored," wrote Urvashi along with her the smoking hot pic, that will make anyone go weak in their knees.

Urvashi Rautela controversy

While the actress is indeed renowned for her bold avatar and sizzling hot pictures on social media, Urvashi is no stranger to controversy. She has time and again, landed into hot waters, and the actress was trolled once again by Netizens recently for repeating her bikini in a new video that she recently posted.

Urvashi had earlier shared photos in the same bikini, and thus, fans mocked her for repeating the outfit.

Earlier, she was also accused of copying the review of the movie 'Parasite' off a New York-based writer's Twitter handle.

Jean-Paul Bammer shared the screenshots of Urvashi's review of the Oscar-winning flick Parasite, which resembled Jean's review. The writer also pointed out that the Bollywood actress didn't even bother to correct the grammar mistake that he had made in the original review.

This is also not the first time Urvashi has been trolled by netizens as she has been accused of plagiarising content from other people's walls.