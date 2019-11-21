Taapsee Pannu is one of those very few celebs from the industry who doesn't believe in mincing her words. Known for always calling out a spade, a spade, Taapsee Pannu has done it again. The Manmarziyan actress opened up like never before on Neha Dhupia's chat show – No Filter Neha.

Ouch Urvashi!

Taapsee got pretty candid while answering Neha's question and this time it was Urvashi Rautela and Harshvardhan on the firing end. On being asked who does she think needs a stylist, Taapsee named Urvashi Rautela. She opined, "I think she has got a great body, I would love to see better clothes and not just the kind that show only the body." Ouch! That must have hurt!

Ahem! Harshavardhan Kapoor!

However, this wasn't the end for Taapsee who went on a truth-telling spree by revealing the name of the celebrity who she thinks would have been nowhere without famous parents. This might irk the Kapoor family but Taapsee named Sonam's little brother – Harshavardhan – for the same. Taapsee reasoned, "Whatever I have seen of him till now, I think it would have been pretty difficult to get a second film after a not so appreciated debut. If I would have been in his position, I wouldn't have got a second film."

Harshvardhan made his debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya in 2016 which flopped at the box office. He was cast in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero which again failed terribly at the box-office. The Kapoor lad is now working on Abhinav Bindra's biopic.

Jacqueline, Vicky - the worst

Taapsee also named Jacqueline Fernandez as the worst co-actor along with Vicky Kaushal. Talking about Jacqueline, she said, "She has so freaking hot body because I was struggling to match up to her in Judwaa 2. I was just like I just hope that I don't put myself to shame." The reason for calling Vicky the worst co-actor was, "I am always so conscious that I should not lose out to him in a scene because he is just so good."

Taapsee Pannu's latest release – Saand Ki Aankh – had landed itself in soup over ageism debate. While several celebrities like Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta said that older actresses should be cast for older roles, Taapsee begged to differ. The film fared well at the box-office.