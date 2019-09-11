Till now, Taapsee Pannu had been keeping a low profile about her personal life. But the Pink actress has now finally spilled some beans about her relationship status. She revealed that she has found her prince charming adding that he is not an actor or a cricketer or someone who has a connection in the industry.

When Taapsee was asked about the special person in her life, she told Pinkvilla, "I'm not married and people who are genuinely interested in my life not just to make gossip columns about it, know about it. Whoever is the person in my life is not into the profession where people are more curious about him. He is not an actor or a cricketer. He's not even from here around."

Taapsee's sister Shagun, who had also accompanied the actress during the interaction, further revealed that she played cupid for her sister and she should thank her that she got lucky in love.

"Now, she may have got lucky. Taapsee must thank me because it was because of me that she met him," Shagun said.

She even pulled Taapsee's leg by saying, "Honestly, apart from him and another guy who I liked, but I don't know where from Taapsee finds these weird guys. First of all, they are so ugly."

To this, Taapsee replied, "I have kissed a lot of frogs before meeting my prince."

Speaking about her marriage plans, Taapsee said, "I will get married only when I want to have babies. I want to have kids out of wedlock. I don't want an elaborate wedding either. It will be one long day with close friends and family. This multiple day thing is too tiring. It will be like a compact one-day thing."

Taapsee, who was last seen in Mission Mangal, is currently gearing up for Anurag Kashyap's upcoming production, Saand Ki Aankh. She has also started working on director Anubhav Sinha's next film called Thappad.