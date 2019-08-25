Taapsee Pannu, who is now one of the most critically acclaimed Bollywood actresses, was once shunned away from South industry as she was considered to be "bad luck".

Currently basking in the success of Mission Mangal, Taapsee did not have a smooth journey initially. The actress shared a few incidents from the past that had almost ended her career in the entertainment industry.

"The producers were not casting me because they thought my five scenes and two songs in the film made a hell lot of difference to the film's result because I'm sheer bad luck. That was really hurtful and scary because it questioned my credibility and existence at a point. But thank God, that part didn't take over me and I survived," Hindusan Times quoted her as saying.

Taapsee further said that she was extremely discouraged by people, who had rigorously cautioned her about casting couch and other negative aspects of the industry. However, she remained focussed, and achieved heights without compromising on her morals.

"When you're not from a film background, and work to carve a niche, people try and paint a different image about the film industry. I was told, 'Everyone will pounce upon you or take advantage of you'. And if you enter the industry, you'd have to bend backwards or do things against your morals. It was a scary image for a girl who was sitting in Delhi having a middle-class life. Thankfully, the image didn't turn out to be true and I didn't compromise on her ethics, or bend rules to fit in," she added.

The Naam Shabana actress further asserted that every industry has positive and negative sides, but she is blessed to have some people from the industry who are still her support system.

"Everything has a good and a bad side [to it], but I only saw the bad side being portrayed very gloriously, everywhere. When I entered the film industry, there were experiences that weren't great but I had some people who were genuine, and they're still with me on my journey," the 32-year-old actress said.

After the success of multi-starrer Mission Mangal, Taapsee will next be seen in films like Saand Ki Aankh and Tadka.