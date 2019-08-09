Taapsee Pannu is yet again in a controversy for a scene in Mission Mangal new trailer that shows her pressing a man's private part.

The particular scene, which has been shot in a humorous manner, shows Taapsee's character being taught driving, while she mistakenly gets her hand on to the driving teacher's private part instead of the car gear. This leaves the man in deep pain and he screams.

This clip from the Mission Mangal trailer is being widely shared on social media, with many netizens expressing disgust at the scene. Angry Twitterati not only have been trolling Taapsee for the act, they have also been lashing out on feminists for apparently not objecting to this scene.

They opined that the feminists of the country would have lashed out to the makers of the film if the same scene had shown a man doing something like this to a woman. Some of them even slammed the makers of Mission Mangal for adding a "disturbing" scene in the name of humour.

"That's called toxic & cheap FEMINISM. Imagine the vice versa & see the rage on social media. One more thing men will go on riot mode ( laughing) at this scene. @taapsee#MissionMangalNewTrailer," tweeted a person.

"They made Mission Mangal to show India's achievements or so that Tapsee Pannu can harass men? If Kabir Singh sl@pping a girl was wrong, Tapsee molesting a man is definitely crime," wrote another.

One more thing men will go on riot mode ( laughing) at this scene. @taapsee#MissionMangalNewTrailer pic.twitter.com/4cS6akJU1n — PROFESSOR VEER PAAJI (@SRKVEERSINGH) August 8, 2019

Well, it will be interesting to see if and how Taapsee or the makers of Mission Mangal would react to this criticisms.

Apart from Taapsee, Mission Mangal also features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithiya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi among others.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is based on the true events of India's first successful satellite launch to Mars. Mission Mangal will be released on August 15.