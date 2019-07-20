Sonakshi Sinha is currently believed to be single, but the actress revealed that some time ago, she was in a relationship with a celebrity.

According to reports, Sonakshi recently revealed that she was dating a celebrity, but refused to divulge his name or other details. She further stated that her parents want her to tie the knot with a "susheel ladka", but she is unable to find anyone from the industry who fits into that category.

During the candid chat, Sonakshi talked about cheating in relationships also, and said that if her partner ever cheats on her, he wouldn't live to see the next day.

Sonakshi is not much talked about for her affairs, because she has always kept that side of her life very private. On the work front, Sonakshi is in news these days for her upcoming film Mission Mangal that features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu among others. The film is based on a real story.

Meanwhile, the actress had broken the internet with a skipping video that received 1.5 million views in just 19 hours on Instagram. Once trolled for being over-weight, Sonakshi is now truly giving some fitness goals to all.