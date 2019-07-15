Sonakshi Sinha, who is awaiting the release of Khandaani Shafakhana, has stunned everyone with her amazing skipping video which has taken Instagram by storm. The video received 1.5 million views in 19 hours.

Sonakshi is quite active on Instagram, where she boasts 15.4 million followers. She often teases her fans with videos and photos from her personal and professional life. She took to her page on Sunday to share a video featuring her skipping. She captioned it with, "Skippin that lazy Sunday vibe today... you? how u like my new gym jam @badboyshah?"

The video shows Sonakshi wearing her sizzling black gym wear and skipping to the tunes of Badshah's new song. Her followers were stunned with her amazing skipping skills. Many of them replied to her and said that she is truly an inspirational girl. Here are some of their comments

Garimat5.gt: I didn't go to gym today I wanted to but I was too tired, but I've decided not to skip sundays! From next time not missing even Sundays.

Nomankhan01: I like the way you skipping plz teach me

Rahulroyvarma: This AVATAR of yours is marvelous and so powerful

Sonakshian4ever_chetan: Ye ladki Sach main inspiring hai..

Vani_singh__gr8gurl: Ohhh wow....mre bhaiye krne ka bhot try krte h ye..prr nhi hota

Kukicious: It is what we call an inspiration

Mdma_x_jatt.mp3: Omg boom h kya abi ye koi mujhe batao kese kiya.....

Yashraj_ghorpade: Ayyyeee yeh ladki paagal nhi hai Inspiration hai boht logon ke liye

Sonakshi, who is known for her impeccable acting and dancing skills, is set to rule the box office soon with two films releasing in the same month. She is currently busy with the promotion of Khandaani Shafakhana and Mission Mangal. The films will release on August 2 and 15, respectively.

Amidst her busy schedules, Sonakshi Sinha still manages to take out some time to work out and keep her fitness intact. If her latest video didn't motivate you to hit the gym, we don't know what will. Even the B- town celebs loved her workout regime and her form. Many of her friends commented on it.

Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Go Sona"

Kunal Khemu wrote, "Yeh ladki Sona hai Sona"

Shibani Dandekar wrote, "get it girl!! "

Watch the motivational video of Sonakshi Sinha right here: