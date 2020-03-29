Urvashi Rautela is known for her envious figure and there's no denying that the model-turned-actress never fails to woo her fans with her sizzling pictures. She is often seen donning skimpy bikinis and showing off her moves. And while Urvashi is bored as hell during lockdown, she is currently on a photo sharing spree on social media.

Like most of us, Urvashi too has been taking a stroll down the memory lane scrolling through her old vacation pictures. And it seems like Urvashi is very comfortable in her own skin as she has been expressing her desite to slip into barely there bikinis and hit the swimming pool to relax and chill.

Sharing a few sultry pictures and videos of herself on Instagram, Urvashi is reminiscing her happy old days. While we don't know if sharing photos is making Urvashi happy, but her fans are surely getting entertained by looking at her hot pictures online.

Urvashi has been in the news mostly for her affair with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya who got engaged to Natasa Stankovic earlier this year. She also congratulated the couple on their engagement.

The actress is also known for her failed PR stunts which had gone horribly wrong. She has been criticised for copy pasting someone else's status, informing paparazzi about her whereabouts when she had gone a secret date with Ahaan Pandey, Chunky Pandey's son and many more.

Nevertheless, be it for good or bad, Urvashi knows the game of being in the news and most of the times, she succeeds as well.

On the acting front, Urvashi will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit Thiruttu Payale-2 alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi.