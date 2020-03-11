Urvashi Rautela is undeniably one of the sassiest ladies in Bollywood. Fans crave for having a sexy figure that she has, but what most people desire is incredibly hard to achieve and all the more difficult to maintain.

During her acting career, Urvashi has done various films such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, and most recently Pagalpanti. Apart from her brilliant dance moves, and acting skills, the 26-year-old has an envious figure which makes her all the more attractive.

Urvashi devotes a lot of time to her body, she follows a very strict diet routine and makes sure to do some type of workout, be it in the gym, or doing yoga. She is also a trained dancer, and that is another form of fitness routine which the Miss Diva 2015 follows religiously.

Urvashi Rautela Workout Routine

In various interviews, Urvashi has revealed that she is a fitness freak. Even the actress uploads various pictures and videos of her workout routine with her fans, to motivate them to live a healthy lifestyle.

Firstly, she wakes up early in the morning and goes for jogging/running as Urvashi Rautela is not a big fan of going to the gym daily. She likes to start her day by spending time out running, with cool and fresh air. It refreshes her and gives her a good positive start.

Secondly, the Bollywood actress only goes to the gym four times a week and prefers to do yoga instead. Whenever she hits the gym though, Urvashi makes it a point to do weight training, stretching and running on the treadmill.

Moreover, she does yoga twice a week, to get rid of diseases and maintain her tones curves.

Urvashi's diet plan

Apart from workout, yoga and dance, Urvashi Rautela's hourglass figure stays like that due to her diet. The most important part of the diet is to be dedicated and consistent. In her opinion, a person should be willing to sacrifice something to achieve something.

The actress keeps changing her diet every week so that things don't get monotonous. She begins her day with three eggs, milk, toast and a glass of juice. If there's an early morning shoot, Urvashi prefers to have fruits and vegetables as breakfast.

For lunch, she likes to have homemade food such as chappatis, and veggies, however, sometimes she likes to have snacks but they are also homecooked. After a long and tiring day, the 26-year-old actress needs to have an energetic dinner which would ideally prep her for the next day.

In order to keep things light, Urvashi takes soup in dinner or rice with dal. The benefit of light dinner is that it is easy for the body to digest, but it also helps the skin to glow.

The benefits of workout and diet combine to bring out the incredibly sexy figure that we fans drool at.

Here are some hot workout videos of Urvashi Rautela that will truly make you go weak in the knees: