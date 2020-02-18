Bollywood's most anticipated Filmfare awards were held on the 15th of February 2020 in Guwahati, Assam.

Several celebs made stunning red carpet appearances at the awards show. But amidst everyone, Pagalpanti actress Urvashi Rautela grabbed eyeballs for her massive red ball gown.

As the actress needed four chairs to sit comfortably at the event, Urvashi took to her social media to share a video with fans of how her hardworking team helped her. After posting the video on social media, the Pagalpanti actress got trolled in return.

On Instagram, Urvashi Rautela shared a video praising the effort of her team and mentioned about needing to sit on four chairs due to her heavy and oversized off-shouldered embellished ball-gown. She captioned the video, "Without my wonderful team this wouldn't be possible one of my heaviest red carpet experiences sat on 4 seats....... #love #UrvashiRautela #Filmfare #FilmfareAwards #Amazon #2020."

As soon as Urvashi posted the video, she became the target of trollers, while some sent her hearts and praised her look calling her red rose but there were many criticized her choice of donning an oversized gown.

One social media user wrote, "Taking your sleeping blanket with you to sleep anywhere," while another commented, "Why would u even wear it then? People pay for seats and here u took 4 seats." Watch the video below:

Urvashi Rautela's rumoured relationship with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant

Post the two were spotted together on a dinner date, media was buzzing with the news of the two dating.

However, after media started reporting fervently that they are in a relationship, Rishabh Pant took to social media and posted a picture of himself with his 'official' girlfriend Isha Negi.

This has proven to be a death knell for the possibly budding relationship between Pant and Rautela, at least it seems that way.

According to a report published by News18.com, both stars have blocked each other from their respective WhatsApp accounts. This is probably the clearest signal yet that the two had something going on before they decided to part ways.

The report also claims that it was the Bollywood beauty who tried contacting her cricketer friend but the 21-year old didn't respond.

Astonishingly, he even went to the extent of blocking her. This led to Urvashi responding in kind. However, another version of the story says that the two celebrities took the decision of blocking each other after mutual agreement.

Urvashi Rautela is a former Miss Universe contestant whose Bollywood career has seen her star in movies such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti. She made her debut opposite Sunny Deol in the movie Singh Saab the Great.