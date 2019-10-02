Director Siddharth Anand's Hindi movie War featuring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, has received positive review and ratings from the audience around the world.

War is an action thriller film, which has been produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films. Siddharth Anand has written story with Aditya Chopra and screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan, while Abbas Tyrewala penned the dialogues for the movie, which has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.36 hours.

War movie story: It is about Indian soldier Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), who has worked as a special agent. After he becomes a rogue, his student Khalid (Tiger Shroff) is assigned to eliminate. The reason for Kabir to turn a rogue and how Khalid stops him form the crux of the story of the film.

Performances: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have delivered electrifying performances and the confrontations scenes between the two are the highlights of War. Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma and Anupriya Goenka have done justice to their respective roles and they are also among the assets of the movie, say the audience.

Technical: War has brillaint production values, which are on par with the Hollywood standards. Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara's stunning background score, Vishal–Shekhar's songs, Benjamin Jasper's amazing picturisation, brilliant choreography of action and stunts, dialogues and VFX works are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

War movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers response on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see audience's reactions:

#WAR: PRIZEWINNER Rating ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐ .5 Riveting screenplay, colossal preternatural & beguiling unreal moments. Prodigious performances by @iHrithik & @iTIGERSHROFF & @Vaaniofficial Best action film Bollywood has EVER Produced!! 2nd ½ beats any Hollywood Movie. #WARreview

#warmovie #WarMovieReview #warreview #War Movie First Review: Mindblowing is the Performance of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, Clamax will fly away

