The first review of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's Bollywood movie War is out and a foreign film critic said that it is a masala movie with high-octane action scenes, sleek visuals and rocking music.
War is an action thriller film, which is about an Indian soldier assigned to eliminate his former mentor, who had gone rogue. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor are in the lead roles.
The death-defying action stunts featured in its promos have made it the biggest action entertainer of the year. Having huge hype and expectations, War is set for its worldwide release on October 2. Critic Umair Sandhu, who watched it during its censor screening overseas, said that the film is a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers. Here is his review posted in a series of tweets today:
First Review #War from Overseas Censor Board ! If you are looking high-octane action scenes, sleek visuals, Rocking music and if you love masala movies, then #War should definitely be your pick for this extended weekend. #HrithikvsTiger will BLOW you. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2
First Review #War from Overseas Censor Board! #HrithikRoshan transforms into a meat machine with #WAR, the actor makes you wonder, is there anything he can't do? He's the life and soul of the movie. #TigerShroff holds his own especially when in face-offs with Hrithik. 4.5/5
#War is #SiddharthAnand's finest effort so far.The execution of the subject is such, you just can't help get transported to a world of make-believe. Action sequences as also the stunts do complete justice to the genre & the Indian audiences are bound to gasp with disbelief. 4.5/5
First Review #War from Overseas Censor Board! #HrithikRoshan makes absolutely no mistakes in getting his act together. There's no denying the fact that he plays the perfect Bollywood hero in this film,who can dance effortlessly, fight in style and charm the audiences. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2
First Review #War ! #TigerShroff also gave Tough Competition to #HritikRoshan the movie. He also Stole the Show all the way. #VaaniKapoor looking Stunning & HOT in the movie. She also acts well. This will shatter previous records and set new ones. BLOCKBUSTER. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2