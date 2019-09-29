The first review of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's Bollywood movie War is out and a foreign film critic said that it is a masala movie with high-octane action scenes, sleek visuals and rocking music.

War is an action thriller film, which is about an Indian soldier assigned to eliminate his former mentor, who had gone rogue. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor are in the lead roles.

The death-defying action stunts featured in its promos have made it the biggest action entertainer of the year. Having huge hype and expectations, War is set for its worldwide release on October 2. Critic Umair Sandhu, who watched it during its censor screening overseas, said that the film is a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers. Here is his review posted in a series of tweets today: