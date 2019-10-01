Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's movie War witnessed an excellent response for advance booking, and looks like those who already booked the tickets would not regret it. The initial reviews for War has been extremely positive.

While the movie is releasing on Wednesday, a special screening of the film was held before the official release. Audience and critics who have already watched War are praising the film.

A lot of comments on the movie have come up on social media, mostly talking positively about Hrithik and Tiger's action thriller. Reports from UAE censor board have also come up, giving out positive review for War.

While Hrithik is being called the main highlight of the film, Tiger too has apparently impressed the audience with his action stunts. The best parts of War are the face-off sequences between the two handsome hunks. Apart from Hrithik and Tiger, the film also features Vaani Kapoor.

War is based on a cat-rat race between Kabir played by Hrithik and Khalid portrayed by Tiger. The film is blessed with exotic views, stunning action, thrill and a lot of flamboyance. It is a high-budget film, and the treatment very much highlights that.

Check some of the early review of War from critics and audience:

First Review #War from Overseas Censor Board ! #HrithikRoshan makes absolutely no mistakes in getting his act together. There's no denying the fact that he plays the perfect Bollywood hero in this film,who can dance effortlessly, fight in style and charm the audiences.⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 pic.twitter.com/36vwfktmwR — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) September 29, 2019

???EXCLUSIVE???#WAR Censor report



1st half ~ 1 Hour 7 mins 33 sec



2nd half ~ 1 Hour 26 mins 22 sec



Review: All and all action, Tiger behind Hrithik, Mystery getting solved, Rollercoaster ride which u will never forget, repeat value, ek baar dekhneme pet nehi varega ? pic.twitter.com/UzgURR6Euj — WARabbi (@iRaabbi) September 26, 2019

Stay tuned for details critics' and audience review of War.