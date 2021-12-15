Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that the war against terrorism is a war for the country and its people.

He made the remarks during a visit to the Armed Police Complex, Parhaspora in Barmaulla district where he interacted with jawans and officers at a 'Darbar'.

ADGP S.J.M. Gillani, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, DIG North Kashmir, Udaybhaskar Billa, and other senior officers accompanied the DGP.

Addressing the Darbar, the DGP said that the J&K Armed Police has emerged as a strong force after facing different challenges professionally, and has been working with utmost zeal and zest on varied assignments given to it.

Citing the various examples of the working of armed police, the DGP said that this force has made a name for itself. This is a force which inspired confidence even in tough and challenging situations, he added.

"The officers and jawans of this wing alongside the executive police have brought laurels by their gallant acts across UT while fighting terrorism for the last three decades," he said.

Zewan terror incident

Referring to the Zewan terror incident - where three armed police personnel were killed in a terrorist act, the DGP said that the terrorists involved would be brought to justice.

He said that war against terrorism is a "honour duty of our country and its people and the responsibility lies on our shoulders to fight it with utmost courage and valour".

He said that war against terrorism would continue and every challenge would be faced with fortitude to protect the integrity and sovereignty of our country and ensure a peaceful environment for the people .

He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police is a brave force which has emerged victorious in different situations.

"Fully aware that there is always an element of risk to our lives while doing our duties, we march ahead to protect our people. We have to work with commitment to ensure long lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir," he asserted.

He paid rich tributes to the J&K police martyrs and said that Jammu and Kashmir Police would provide all possible help and assistance to the families of our fallen heroes.

Two minutes silence was observed to pay homage to the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in Zewan.

(With inputs from IANS)