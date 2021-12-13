Attacks on police parties have spiked in the valley. Now, a terrorist attack was launched at a J&K Police bus in Zeewan area of Srinagar, which has injured many armed personnel, according to IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the terror attack and revealed that terrorists fired upon the police vehicle near Zeewan area in Pantha Chowk. The statement said that 14 cops were injured in the attack and they have been rushed to the hospital. According to sources, three cops are in critical condition.

The area has been cordoned off.

This is a developing story...