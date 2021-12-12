A terrorist was shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday after he refused to surrender and fired upon the security forces, triggering the encounter, police said.

Police said based on a specific input generated by police regarding presence of a terrorist in village Bargam in Awantipora area of the district, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, army's 42 RR and the CRPF's 130 Bn.

"During the search operation, the presence of the trapped terrorist was ascertained, and he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied the surrender opportunities and fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated, leading to an encounter," police said.

Terrorist had links with JeM

The trapped terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Sameer Ahmad Tantray, resident of Bargam Awantipora.

As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM and was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases.

"Before joining the terror fold, he was working as a terrorist associate and involved in providing logistic support to the active terrorists in the area," police said.

"He was also involved in pasting threatening posters of proscribed terror outfits in Awantipora and adjoining areas to threaten the law abiding citizens and keep them away from democratic activities."

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. Police have registered case and investigation has been initiated.

(With inputs from IANS)