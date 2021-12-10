A group of terrorists attacked a police party at the Gulshan Chowk area in North Kashmir Bandipora district in which two cops were killed. Identities of killed cops have been established as selection grade constable Mohammad Sultan and constable Fayaz Ahmed. Both the cops were deployed at the Gulshan Chowk in Bandipora

Reports said that terrorists fired at a police party at Gulshan Chowk, Bandipora in which two cops sustained bullet injuries, who succumbed on way to the hospital.

"Terrorists fired upon a police party at Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora. In this terror incident, two police personnel namely SgCT Mohd Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad got injured and attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow", Kashmir Police tweeted from the official Twitter handle.

According to police, terrorists fired upon a police party near Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora. Senior police officers along with reinforcement reached the terror crime spot.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired upon police party of Police Station Bandipora near Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora in which two police personnel SgCt Mohd Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad received critical gunshot injuries", police said.

Both the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries, however both of them succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom.

The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances, which lead to this terror crime. The area has been cordoned off and a search in the area is going on.

Attack on cops after a brief lull of one month

Friday's evening attack at Bandipora was the first terror attack on cops after a brief lull of one month. The last terror attack on cops was on November 7, when a policeman was shot dead by terrorists near his residence at Batamaloo, Srinagar.

Constable Tausif Ahmad, 29, was killed after the terrorists shot him from a point-blank range outside his residence at SD Colony around 8 pm on November 7, according to the police. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way. Ahmad, the lone breadwinner of his family, is survived by his wife, two children aged four and 5 five, and an old mother.

October witnessed the highest number of casualties

The killing of two cops is the latest incident in the fresh wave of terror activities in Kashmir Valley. The terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been indulged in selective killing of civilians and unarmed cops. Under the guise of The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorists of LeT have killed as many as 12 civilians and policemen in October alone, marking the highest number of casualties in the year so far.

LG, Omar Abdullah condemn killings

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the barbaric killing of two cops by terrorists. He expressed his condolences to the families of martyrs.

We are firmly resolved to avenge this barbaric action by the enemies of peace & determined to completely dismantle the terror ecosystem. J&K administration will extend all possible support to martyrs families. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) December 10, 2021

Meanwhile, former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the terror attack at Bandipore in which two cops lost their lives.

"I condemn the militant attack on the police in Bandipora area of North Kashmir earlier today that resulted in the death in the line of duty of J&K police personnel Mohammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad. May Allah grant them Jannat & may their families find strength at this time", Omar tweeted.

