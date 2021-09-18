Within minutes after attacking an unarmed constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists killed a laborer from Bihar in South Kashmir Kulgam district on late Friday evening. Incidentally, police constable Bantoo Ji Sharma was also killed in the same district.

Reports said that unidentified terrorists shot dead a non-local labourer in the Neehama area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on late Friday evening.

The 35-year-old laborer identified as Shankar Choudary of Bihar was brought to district hospital Kulgam from Neehama where doctors declared him dead on arrival. According to a local news agency, Dr. Muzaffar Zargar, Medical Superintendent District hospital Kulgam, confirmed that non-local had bullet injuries in the head. "He was brought dead," he said.

Terrorists again start targeting non-locals

After the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, attacks on non-locals were increased in the Kashmir Valley. In October 2019, terrorists had intensified the selective killing of non-local workers to create terror.

The gruesome killing was on October 29, 2019 when terrorists killed five workers from West Bengal in Katrasoo village of Kulgam district. The poor victims were daily wagers working in orchards and paddy fields spread over vast tracts of land in south Kashmir. A sixth worker, Zahoor-u-din, had survived the gunshot wounds.

On October 14, 2019, a truck driver from Rajasthan, Mohammad Sharief, was shot dead in Shopian.

Sethi Kumar Sagar, a worker from Chhattisgarh was killed was terrorists on October 16, 2019 in Pulwama.

The same day, Charanjeet Singh, a truck driver from Punjab, was killed in Shopian.

On October 23, 2019, two truck drivers, Mohammad Ilyas and Zahid, from Rajasthan were killed in the Shopian district.

On October 28, 2019, militants killed Narayan Dutt, a truck driver from Katra in Jammu, in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag.

On January 1, 2021, terrorists killed a jeweller Satpal Nischal, who had been running a jewellery shop in the heart of Srinagar for the last nearly 50 years. The 70-year-old jeweller was killed for obtaining a domicile certificate that allows people who have lived in Jammu and Kashmir for more than 15 years rights to purchase immovable property. The Resistance Front (TRF), had taken responsibility for the killing.

Terrorists frustrated says IGP Kashmir

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Friday said the latest killings of policemen and a labourer by terrorists were out of frustration following the neutralizing of top terrorist commanders recently.

"Terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan are frustrated with the recent elimination of top commanders of terror outfits and peaceful environment maintained even after the death of separatist leader SAS Geelani," IGP tweeted.

"That's why (terrorists) have killed cowardly one unarmed policeman ( PSI) recently, one unarmed policeman & one innocent outside labourer today in Kulgam district," he stated.