Javeed Ahmad Dar, a BJP leader was shot dead by terrorists in South Kashmir on August 17. He was BJP's constituency in-charge in the district, and his untimely death came as a real shocker to the BJP faction in the state.

BJP calls the incident barbaric

BJP's media cell head in Kashmir Manzoor Ahmad revealed that Dar was shifted to a hospital after being shot by terrorists. However, he died of his injuries.

BJP has termed the incident barbaric, and they condemned the killing of Javeed Ahmad Dar, Constituency President, Homshalibugh in Kulgam.

"One more coward attack on our Activist from District Kulgam namely Shri Javaid Ahmed Dar, Constituency President who succumbs to injuries. The sacrifices of our Activists will never go in vain. These Anti-national elements will never be successful in their wrongdoings," posted Ashok Koul, BJP State General Secretary.

The death of Ghulam Rasool Dar

The death of Javeed Ahmad Dar is the second incident within ten days that involves the killing of a BJP leader. On August 9, Ghulam Rasool Dar, a BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, and his wife were shot dead in Anantnag. Ghulam Rasool Dar was the district head of BJP's Kisan Morcha.

In another tragic incident, a BJP leader named Rakesh Pandita, Municipal Councillor of Tral town was killed by terrorists on June 02. Pandita was visiting his friend Mushtaq Bhat when he was attacked in Tral Payeen of South Kashmir. Later, Pakistani terror group Lashkar claimed responsibility for the attack.