First time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, national flags were unfurled in over 28,000 schools across the Union Territory.

Keeping in view the directions of higher authorities, all heads of the schools unfurled the national flags in the premises of their respective institutes and led the singing of the national anthem with staff members and students.

Although all schools across J&K have been closed due to COVID-19, some students were called for Independence Day functions while strictly following COVID protocol.

According to official data, there are 28,863 government schools in Jammu and Kashmir. Independence Day functions were held in all these schools.

After organizing Independence Day functions, all heads of the schools uploaded videos of the official websites of the Education Department. The videos were later uploaded on websites of the respective Deputy Commissioners.

August 15 was celebrated across all educational institutions in J&K along with National Flag hoisting in view of the SOPs and Flag Code. Heads of all schools were directed to share videos of Independence Day functions on the social media account of the Education Department.

An official order was issued to celebrate Independence Day

The J&K's Education Department had directed the schools to gather on the occasion and observe a study-free day without bags and books. Apart from unfurling national flags and singing the national anthem, students were informed about the contribution of local freedom fighters. Events like cleanliness and plantation drives were also be organized by the schools and students of the UT.

As per the order issued by the Directorate of School Education, Jammu, "Independence Day will be celebrated along with the National Flag hoisting in all educational institutes keeping in view the SOPs and Flag Code for hoisting the national flag. The videos and photos of the function will be uploaded on Google Drive which will be shared separately".

Heads of schools directed to sing the national anthem

The government has ordered that the staff members and heads of schools sing the national anthem on Independence Day.

The administration has said that singing the 'Rashtra-Gaan' on Independence Day by the staff members and other faculty was decided.

The government has also announced a national anthem singing competition as part of celebrations for 75 years of Independence.

In connection with celebrating 75 years of Independence and commemorating it as "Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav", the J&K government under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has called upon individuals and groups to take part in the competition.