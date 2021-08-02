As the trajectory of COVID cases has shown fluctuating trend during the last week, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have decided to continue the closure of all schools and higher educational institutions including coaching centers till further order.

During the last week, J&K has recorded an erratic trend in Corona positive cases. On July 26, J&K recorded 102 cases and this number jumped to 181 on July 29. On August 1, this number reached 145.

The decision to continue the closure of educational institutions was taken at a reviewing meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar, who is also chairperson of state executive committee, with the additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Principal Secretary to Government, Home, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officers of Jammu and Kashmir.

"All school and higher educational institutions, including coaching centers, shall continue to remain closed for onsite/in-person teaching, till further orders," reads the order.

However, educational institutions have been permitted to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.

No weekend curfew in any district of J&K

The government also reiterated that there shall be no weekend curfew in any district of Jammu and Kashmir. Also, night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am.

"The maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor/outdoor gathering shall be restricted to 25," the order reads.

All Deputy Commissioners have been also asked to focus on the positivity rates of the medical blocks under their jurisdictions.

"Intensified measures, related to COVID management and restriction of activities, shall be undertaken by the Deputy Commissioners in these Blocks," the order reads, adding, "There shall be a renewed focus on Panchavat level mapping of cases and micro-containment zones shall be constituted wherever unusual spike of cases is noticed".

J&K reports 145 new positive cases

The Government on Sunday informed that 145 new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours. 48 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 97 from Kashmir Valley, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 3,21,607. Also, one COVID death has been reported from the Jammu division.

Moreover, 109 more patients were recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 35 from the Jammu division and 74 from Kashmir province. Besides this, 99.48 percent of the population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across the J&K.

Out of a total of 321607 positive cases, 1211are active positive, 316017 have recovered and 4,379 died. 2,143 deaths have been reported in the Jammu division and 2,236 from Kashmir Valley.