With the improvement of the COVID-19 situation, the administration of the Union Territory on Thursday decided to open higher educational institutes from August 2, 2021, with strict adherence to the prescribed guidelines.

Secretary of Higher Education Ladakh, Padma Angmo issued an order regarding the opening of higher educational institutes along with COVID guidelines.

"It is hereby ordered that all higher educational institutions in Ladakh may consider re-opening for on-site classes from 2nd August 2021, with strict adherence to the SoPs/Guidelines regarding COVID management, issued from time to time by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and Ladakh Disaster Management Authority, UT Administration", the order reads.

Six fresh cases, 12 recoveries in Ladakh

As per the official handout of the Directorate of Health Services UT Ladakh, a total of six new Coronavirus positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours. All six cases were reported from Leh district.

While a total of 3,308 samples reported in UT Ladakh - 870 from Leh and 2438 from Kargil, were found negative. No death from Covid-19 was reported in UT Ladakh.

It was further informed in the handout that UT Ladakh has discharged 12 patients during the same period - eight from Leh and four from Kargil. With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in UT Ladakh has come down to 64.

Additionally, 1,788 passengers were screened at Leh Airport, and 60 and 651 passengers - including the drivers and helpers of trucks, and light motor vehicles, were screened at Khaltse and Upshi check posts, respectively.

Relief, rescue operations intensify in Kargil

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan on Thursday visited Suru area to assess the ground situation in the aftermath of the damages caused by flash floods and subsequent mudslides in village Khows and other adjacent villages.

Khan directed the concerned officers of the Mechanical Department to deploy more machinery and enhance manpower to divert the flow of water. He also instructed them to ensure clearance of silt and stones from the road. He directed the officers to connect the Kargil Zanskar road by clearing the mud and boulders at the earliest possible.

He assured the inhabitants that the administration is fully committed to ensure immediate rehabilitation for every single affected household damaged. He informed that Lieutenant Governor Ladakh has recently released sufficient funds for compensation of the damages for affected families because of flash floods.

Khan was informed by the tehsildar Tai Suru that around 7 to 8 houses were completely damaged and many more have been affected partially. He also informed that many domestic animals have also been found dead besides damage to crops.