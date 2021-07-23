After covering 1,800 kilometers of the arduous journey with 75 motorcycles and 91 participants, the Indian Army's bike rally reached Kargil War Memorial Drass on Friday.

The 'Dhruv Kargil Ride' was flagged off from Udhampur by Subedar Sanjay Kumar, a receipt of Param Vir Charka, on Thursday. Lieutenant-General YK Joshi, Army Commander, Northern Command, who is himself a Kargil war veteran, led the ride till Drass.

Exceptional endeavor to commemorate supreme sacrifice of soldiers

The Commander of the Northern Command has made an exceptional endeavor to commemorate the supreme sacrifice and unmatched warrior spirit of the soldiers.

The unique expedition of the twin Union Territories (UTs) of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir was organized to mark the 22nd anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

Riders spread a message of peace, patriotism in Valley

The riders made an unbelievable impression in the hearts and minds of the people of the Valley. Srinagar being the mid-point of the ride and convergence venue for the segments, regrouped to further spread the message along the folds of Sonmarg, Zozila right up to the pious battlefield of Drass.

"The Army Commander, Northern Command led the ride of 75 Motorcycles till Drass, and the ride was flagged in by the Maj Gen Nagendra Singh, GOC, 8 Mountain Division, and the air was filled with nostalgia for one and all, as the Drass War Memorial brought back to life the saga of guts and glory of the past," Defence PRO said.

Rally commenced from four locations

The four segments of the rally, which commenced from four locations of Udhampur, Srinagar, Leh, and Nowshera, converged at Drass 'Kargil War Memorial' to pay homage to the Kargil War heroes.

"The bike rally is a symbol of dedication, devotion and an onerous tribute from Northern Command to the warriors of Kargil of the Indian Army by leading the Udhampur segment of the rally", the PRO stated in an official handout.

Rally to honour Kargil Vijay Diwas; 75 years of India's Independence

Sponsored by Jawa Classics motorcycle company in honour of 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas and 75 years of India's independence to immortalize the supreme sacrifice made by soldiers.

"This was an onerous endeavor immortalize the gallant spirit of the Indian soldiers amongst the 'Awam' of entire J&K as a reminder of their unflinching dedication towards our country and flag," PRO said, adding, "During this magnificent journey the Indian Army has sent a message to the entire nation that the Indian Army stands tall on the frontiers and that the tricolour flutters with the breath of each fallen soldier, who has always responded beyond the call of duty".