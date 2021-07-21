Within 48-hour after Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh convened a high-level meeting to re-devise the security strategy to tackle repeated intrusion of terror-drones, unidentified flying objects (UFOs) were spotted at two different locations in highly sensitive Satwari Cantonment area, in the outskirts of Jammu, on early Wednesday morning.

The drones, reportedly controlled from across the border, were seen hovering over Jammu airport, adjoining the Air Force station and other defense installations in the Satwari area.

Reports said that drones disappeared from sight and officials concerned were informed. A search was started to trace the said UFOs.

Jammu on high alert

Alert has been sounded after spotting drones hovering over sensitive defence installations in the outskirt of Jammu city. Additional forces have been developed in the areas to conduct intensive search operations, especially in the area where drones were spotted.

The last time, on July 16, drones were spotted in J&K near the Jammu Air Force base and in the Pallanwala area of Akhnoor sector along the Line of Control (LoC). Another drone was spotted same-day on the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector of Jammu.

Reports quoting intelligence agencies said that during the wee hours of Wednesday, unidentified flying objects (UFOs) were spotted at two different locations in the Satwari sector.

"At about 4 am a UFO was spotted hovering over the civil airport. A similar UFO was spotted hovering over the Peer Baba area adjoining the airport", reports said.

Officers asked to remain extra vigilant

Keeping in view the repeated intrusion of drones, the DGP has already directed the officers to remain alert to foil the dangerous game plans of the anti-national forces. The DGP has admitted that terror outfits were continuously using drones to supply arms to the terrorists.

On July 19, the DGP had convened a meeting to review the scenario and asked officers to revisit their security plan to face the new challenge of terror drones.

'Pak ordnance factory role in IAF base attack'

On Tuesday, the DGP has hinted involvement of non-state actors, supported by state actors such as the ordnance factory of Pakistan in the June 27 drone attack on the Indian Air Force station at Satwari cantonment in Jammu.

"The attack was a very condemnable incident and very wrong kind of doing on the part of non-state actors who are likely to have been supported by state actors (Pakistan army or ISI)," a news agency reported, quoting the DGP.