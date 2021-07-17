.

With the arrest of five persons, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday busted a white-collar terrorists' module -- which was behind issuing threats to social activists, politicians, bureaucrats, government officers, and journalists, on the directions of their mentors, sitting in Pakistan.

Although senior police officers have refused to divulge the profile of the arrested persons, reports said that one of the members of the white-collar terror syndicate is senior officers of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and his two children. "Everything is mentioned in the official handout", IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, told The International Business Times when asked about the profile of the syndicate members.

According to an official handout issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, "five persons arrested include Nazish Yasrab Rehmani and Tabish Akbar Rehmani from Sanatnagar, Sofi Muhammad Akbar from Rajbagh, Peerzada Raqif Makhdoomi from Batpora, Hazratbal and Javed Khalid from Poonch".

White-collar terrorist syndicate running kashmirfight.wordpress.com to post hit list

According to police, the Kashmirfight.wordpress.com was being run by a white-collar terrorist syndicate whose task was to prepare a strategic hit list of government officers, journalists, social activists, lawyers, political functionaries who were assessed by the syndicate to be responsible for harming the overarching objectives of furthering and sustaining the Pakistani supported terrorist programme with the eventual aim of secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian Union and its eventual annexation with Pakistan.

The design behind the murder of journalist Sujat Bukhari is likely to expose

Police claimed that with the arrest of the kingpins and the discovery of a huge number of digital devices and the analysis of the data therein, it is expected that the ultimate plans behind the murder of journalist Sujat Bukhari, advocate Babar Qadri, and businessman Satpal Nischal would come to the fore.

Modus operandi of this syndicate

According to police the blog site Kashmirfight.wordpress.com had designed a modus operandi wherein the name of the victim was first published, he was profiled giving a detailed justification as to how and why he is a legitimate target for the terrorists and subsequently his actual execution by the terrorists.

Police parties carried out searches of the suspect premises and recovered a large number of cell phones, digital storage devices, and computing platforms. In one house alone, 32 mobile phones, one tablet, two laptops, four hard disk storage devices, seven memory cards and one dongle were seized.